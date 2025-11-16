The Indian Awaaz

Jitendra Singh Lays Foundation for Rs. 924.33 Crore PMGSY Road Projects in J&K

Nov 16, 2025
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Lays Foundation for Rs. 924.33 Crore PMGSY Road Projects in J&K

Staff Reporter

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has laid the foundation stone for new PMGSY road projects worth over 924 crore rupees and inaugurated nearly 87 crore rupees’ worth of completed works for the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency. The events were held in virtual mode, while the Minister inaugurated the Channi Morh to Lower Sounthan road in Udhampur on the ground.

Udhampur continues to rank among the top three districts in the country for rural road development. The new projects are aimed at improving connectivity in previously unconnected villages and strengthening rural infrastructure across the region.

