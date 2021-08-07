Centre releases Rs 2400 cr for UP to accelerate Jal Jeevan Mission

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Centre has released two thousand 400 crore rupees to Uttar Pradesh to accelerate implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured full assistance to the State for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home by 2024.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are two crore 63 lakh rural households in over 97 thousand villages. Out of them, now 32 lakh households have tap water supply in their homes. The Ministry said, during the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, only around five lakh households had tap water supply. The State aims to make five districts ‘Har Ghar Jal’ in the current financial year.