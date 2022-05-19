Centre notifies three municipal corporations of Delhi to be formally merged on May 22

AMN

Union Home Affairs Ministry has issued a notification for unification of three civic municipal bodies of Delhi. In the notification, the Ministry said, Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be constituted on 22nd of this month and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 will come into force from this date.

Parliament passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 during the recently concluded Budget Session. The Act envisages bringing about greater transparency, improved governance, and more efficient delivery of civic service for the people of Delhi. The Act reduces the number of wards to 250 from the existing 272. While North and South Corporations have 104 wards each, the East Corporation has 64 wards. The Act provides that the central government will appoint a Special Officer to exercise powers of the Corporation until the first meeting of the Corporation is held.