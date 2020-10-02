Centre mulls new technology to neutralise ‘stubble burning’

Staff Reporter

The Centre has suggested the adoption of a new technology as a solution to the stubble burning that leaves Delhi and the neighbouring States of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan gasping for breath due to severe pollution in winters.

The new technology developed by the Pusa Agriculture Institute to decompose straw in the fields. It would be tested on a trial basis to begin with.

“Though stubble burning has reduced in the last three years, more needs to be done to tackle the issue. The central government has given machines to destroy crop residue. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Pusa’s decomposer technology will be tried in states this year on a trial basis,” Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday.

The Government is also planning to spread awareness about the threat due to the stubble burnings and pollution to the threat particularly during the Covid-19 days. Where there is more stubble burning, like Punjab, awareness among farmers is being spread,” he said.

The Minister was addressing the media after holding a virtual meeting with environment ministers of Delhi and the four neighbouring States to check their preparedness and take preventive measures ahead of the crop residue burning.

The IARI has developed PUSA Decomposer, which is a set of four tablets made by extracting fungi strains that help the paddy straw to decompose at a much faster rate than usual, giving farmers the option to shred the straw, spray a solution containing the fungal strains, and mix it with the soil for decomposition.