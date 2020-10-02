All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2020 02:49:41      انڈین آواز

Centre mulls new technology to neutralise ‘stubble burning’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The Centre has suggested the adoption of a new technology as a solution to the stubble burning that leaves Delhi and the neighbouring States of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan gasping for breath due to severe pollution in winters.

The new technology developed by the Pusa Agriculture Institute to decompose straw in the fields. It would be tested on a trial basis to begin with.

“Though stubble burning has reduced in the last three years, more needs to be done to tackle the issue. The central government has given machines to destroy crop residue. Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Pusa’s decomposer technology will be tried in states this year on a trial basis,” Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday.

The Government is also planning to spread awareness about the threat due to the stubble burnings and pollution to the threat particularly during the Covid-19 days. Where there is more stubble burning, like Punjab, awareness among farmers is being spread,” he said.

The Minister was addressing the media after holding a virtual meeting with environment ministers of Delhi and the four neighbouring States to check their preparedness and take preventive measures ahead of the crop residue burning.

The IARI has developed PUSA Decomposer, which is a set of four tablets made by extracting fungi strains that help the paddy straw to decompose at a much faster rate than usual, giving farmers the option to shred the straw, spray a solution containing the fungal strains, and mix it with the soil for decomposition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand ...

SAI’s new logo signifies its contribution in promoting excellence in sport: Rijiju

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju launched new logo of the Sports Authority ...

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!