Centre delivering Global Aid to States through Whole of Government approach

WEB DESK

Union Ministry of Health today said that the Centre has expeditiously delivered Global Aid to States and Union Territories through a ‘Whole of Government’ approach.

The Ministry said, 8900 Oxygen Concentrators, 5043 Oxygen Cylinders, 18 Oxygen Generation Plants, 5698 ventilators and nearly 3.4 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered so far.

It said, Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April from different countries and organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the surge in COVID in the country. It said, effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states and institutions is an ongoing exercise and it is being comprehensively monitored on a regular basis.

Besides, a dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations.