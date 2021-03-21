Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2021 05:08:10      انڈین آواز

Centre asks Uttarakhand Govt to take stringent measures during Kumbh Mela to check spread of Covid-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretary Uttarakhand strongly highlighting the concerns raised by the high level central team in its visit to Uttarakhand and about the need for stringent measures to control the spread of Covid 19 during Kumbh Mela.

A high-level Central Team visited Uttarakhand recently to review the medical and public health preparedness measures undertaken by the state for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

The Union Health Secretary has also observed that currently, more than 12 states have shown a surge in COVID 19 cases during past few weeks. Pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela could also be from these States. He said it has been noted that there is a potential of an upsurge in cases in the local population after the Shahi Snan days during the Kumbh Mela.

The Secretary also noted that as per the report of the Central Team, 10 to 20 pilgrims and 10 to 20 locals are being reported positive every day. This positivity rate has the potential to rapidly turning to an upsurge in cases, given the expected large footfall during Kumbh.

The state has been informed that the daily testing numbers reported in Haridwar are not enough to effectively offset huge number of expected pilgrim footfall. It has been advised that the share of RTPCR tests being conducted at present needs to be significantly increased as per the ICMR guidelines to ensure that the pilgrims and local population is appropriately tested.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting World Cup;Yashaswini Deswal wins Gold, India claim four medals

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 20 March  Yashaswini Deswal  beat compatriot Manu Bhaker in the Women's 1 ...

T T: Qualification in mixed event is India’s best chance of medal in Olympics – Sharath Kamal

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 20 March : Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra confirmed  th ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz