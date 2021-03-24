Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

24 Mar 2021

Centre asks States to consider imposing restrictions on public celebration of Holi, other festivals amid surge in COVID cases

Published On:

WEB DESK

The Centre has written to Chief Secretaries and Administrators of States and Union Territories and advised them to consider imposing local restrictions in public celebrations of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr and limit mass gatherings.

In her letter, Union Additional Secretary in Health Ministry Arti Ahuja said, any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19, may result in losing the impetus and benefits that the country has gained so far in managing the virus. She said, Strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings is the key to break the chain of transmission and reduce the incidence of cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Delhi Administration has banned all celebrations of Holi and other festivals in public places due to rise in Covid 19 cases in the city. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has directed all District Magistrates, Police, law enforcement authorities to ensure that the public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during the upcoming festivals shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, markets and religious places.

Mumbai civic body has also banned all public and private celebrations of Holi festival due to rising corona cases. BMC has said, those who are found violating the orders will be booked under Epidemic Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005.

