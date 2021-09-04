Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
Centre approves 2 projects on Samba-Jammu & Akhnoor-Poonch National Highways in J&K

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved two projects worth 2,556.36 crore rupees on Samba-Jammu and Akhnoor-Poonch National Highways in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Gadkari approved development work of Jakh (Vijaypur)-Kunjwani section of National Highway-44 to six lane Expressway. The work includes development of Kunjwani to 4th Tawi bridge section of National Highway-144A. A total budget of 1,821.72 crore rupees has been sanctioned for these two projects. The Jakh-Kunjwani falls on Samba-Jammu road and is part of Pathankot-Jammu National Highway which is presently four-lane. Six-laning of Kunjwani-4th Tawi bridge section of NH-144A will heavily reduce traffic congestion.

In another important decision, the Minister sanctioned 734.64 crore rupees under Project Sampark and BRO on Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode for work of rehabilitation and up gradation to two-lane including the construction of Bhimber Gali Tunnel under 31 TF on Akhnoor-Poonch road (National Highway 144A).

The Central Government has already approved widening of Jammu-Akhnoor road followed by Akhnoor-Poonch road via Nowshera and Rajouri which will help in fast movement of traffic and curtail travel hours especially on Akhnoor-Poonch road. The Bhimber Gali Tunnel will help in reducing the distance between Akhnoor to Poonch. Besides helping locals of the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch by cutting travel time, the widening of Jammu-Poonch road by Akhnoor, Nowshera and Rajouri will also lead to speedy movement of defence vehicles as both the districts share Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

The Indian Awaaz