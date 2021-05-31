Centre allocates Rs 3411 Cr grant to Gujarat under Jal Jeevan Mission

AMN / NEW DELHI

Centre has allocated three thousand 411 Crore rupees grant to Gujarat under Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and potable piped drinking water to all the rural household in the state. Out of which the first tranche of more than 852 Crore rupees for the current financial year has been released.

Jal Shakti Ministry said, the Central Government’s allocation for the year 2019-20 was around 390 Crore rupees, which was raised to over 883 Crore rupees in 2020-21. In Gujarat, during the last financial year, around 11 lakh rural households have been provided tap water connections and in 2021-22, the state has planned to provide more than 10 lakh households with tap water connections. Gujarat has around 93 Lakh rural households, out of which now 83 per cent households are having piped water supply.

Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August, 2019. The mission aims to provide tap water connection to every rural household of the country by 2024. The total budget for the Mission in 2021-22 is 50 thousand crore rupees.