Central team arrives in Telangana to assess flood damage

AMN / WEB DESK

A four-member Central team arrived to assess the damage caused due to recent floods in erstwhile Adilabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. The team will visit Nirmal, Mancherial and Kaddam Project in Adilabad and Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

During their visit to Telangana and review the situation at the ground level. The Kadem Project in Nirmal District received heavy inflows from catchment and upstream areas in Maharashtra. Several villages in Bhadrachalam town in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district were inundated due to flood waters from River Godavari due to heavy rains for a week. The team visited Jayshankar- Bhupalpally district and held meetings with officials. District Collector Bhavesh Mishra gave a PowerPoint presentation on the loss caused due to floods. The team will visit Bhadrachalam town tomorrow.