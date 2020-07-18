Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2020 02:10:15      انڈین آواز

Central team appreciates Gujarat govt efforts to contain Covid-19

Published On: By

AMN / Ahmedabad

The four-member central team reviewed the Covid 19 situation in Gujarat and appreciated the state government for implementing some of the best practices to contain the virus especially in Ahmedabad.

Talking to media Niti Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul who was a part of the team said Delhi and Ahmedabad have shown that the Covid 19 pandemic can be controlled without stringent restrictions.

Mr Paul said looking at the size of our population, this will be a long journey and the virus is going to stay some more time. Appreciating the SoPs issued by the local authorities for textile and diamond workers, Mr Paul said these Sops need to give a generic form so that it can be implemented across the country. He stressed on the safety of workers when they return to work. Before leaving for Delhi today, the AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria will hold a video conference today for the physicians of government as well as private hospitals regarding the treatment protocol.

949 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the state during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 46,516. As many as 770 patients defeated the virus and got discharged from various hospitals yesterday whereas 17 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. So far 32,944 patients have recovered from Coronavirus in the state.

