FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2024 10:35:07      انڈین آواز

Central govt announces implementation of CAA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

This Act Enables minorities from Pak, Bangladesh, Afghanistan facing religious persecution to avail Indian citizenship

Staff Reporter

The Central government on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA. In a social media post, Home Minister Amit Shah said, the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 have been notified. The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to make minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities persecuted on religious grounds in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

The Home Minister said that with this notification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of the Constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains,  Parsis and Christians living in those countries.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today said Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not a law to take away citizenship, but to give citizenship. In a social media post, Mr Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled another guarantee of his, from resolution to accomplishment. He stated that by issuing the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Modi Government has paved the way for granting Indian citizenship and rehabilitation to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, Christian minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The CAA had received the assent of the President on the 12th of December, 2019. The Home Ministry spokesperson said in a social media post that applications for citizenship are to be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided.

It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مسجد الحرام، مسجد نبویؐ میں نماز تراویح کا اجتماع

مکہ مکرمہ میں رمضان کی پہلی تراویح ادا کی گئی، مسجدالحرام می ...

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart