WEB DESK

Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan inaugurated a 3-day Cardiac Camp at District Hospital Kurbathang, Kargil.

While speaking on the occasion, CEC Khan thanked the organizers of the camp for their contribution in health care.

More than 350 patients, who have registered, will be screened in the camp and the needy will be sent to Delhi for further treatment. Patients under 18 years of age will be treated free of cost.