Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
CBSE Class XII Results: Over 1.5 Lakh Students Score Above 90% Marks

Published On:

AMN / New Delhi

In the CBSE Class XII result declared today, a total of 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90% marks. Of these, 38,686 students have secured above 95%. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 exam result today for over 12 lakh students.

The 90% and above scorers comprise 13.24% of the total number of students.

In the 95% and above range 3.24% of the total students are there.

87651 students have been placed in compartment for full subjects.

Among different regions, highest pass percentage has been recorded in Thiruvananthapuram. 97.67% students have passed in this region.

94.39% of the total students from Delhi region have qualified the exam.

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

PM Modi interacts with CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai

WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Picha ...

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

