CBI carries out searches at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence

excise policy case

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI on Friday carried out searches at different locations in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case.

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the case. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the policy.

Mr. Sisodia said, he will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. He said, till now, many cases have been filed against him, but nothing has come out.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, no matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. He said, this is not the first case of corruption by AAP. Mr. Thakur said, there has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi. He said, Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating people as fools and should stop addressing the people of the country. Mr. Thakur said, Delhi Chief Minister did not even suspend Satyendar Jain when he went to jail. He said, AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia’s real face has come in front of the public today.

Manish Sisodia-CBI Raids News LIVE Updates: Conspiracies will not break him or deter his resolve to continue to work for good education, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday as the CBI conducted raids at his residence and 20 other places. The CBI has arrived and is welcome, Sisodia said on Twitter.