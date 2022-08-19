FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2022 03:27:52      انڈین آواز

CBI carries out searches at Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence

Leave a comment
Published On: By

excise policy case

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI on Friday carried out searches at different locations in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case.

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with the case. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the policy.

Mr. Sisodia said, he will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. He said, till now, many cases have been filed against him, but nothing has come out.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, no matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. He said, this is not the first case of corruption by AAP. Mr. Thakur said, there has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi. He said, Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating people as fools and should stop addressing the people of the country. Mr. Thakur said, Delhi Chief Minister did not even suspend Satyendar Jain when he went to jail. He said, AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia’s real face has come in front of the public today.

Manish Sisodia-CBI Raids News LIVE Updates: Conspiracies will not break him or deter his resolve to continue to work for good education, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday as the CBI conducted raids at his residence and 20 other places. The CBI has arrived and is welcome, Sisodia said on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golden boy Achinta Sheuli Celebrates CWG win with KFC

Achinta and his brother were seen enjoying a KFC meal at KFC Park Street After the glorious victory at the ...

Durand Cup: Mohammedan SC win by 3-1 against Goa FC

AMN The opening match of Durand Cup  at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.  Mohammedan SC won by 3- ...

Football: Durand Cup begins in Kolkata

AMN / KOLKATAThe Durand Cup 2022 opening match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa is underway at the Salt Lake S ...

خبرنامہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے چھیترویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم سے خطاب کیا اور کہا کہ حاشیہ پر رہنے والوں کے لیے ہمدردی، بھارت کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے

AMN / NEW DELHI صدر جمہوریہ دروپدی مرمو نے ملک کے عوام سے کہا ہے کہ ...

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart