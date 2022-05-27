CBI arrests ABIL’s chairman Bhosale in corruption case

AMN / WEB DESK

The CBI Thursday arrested Pune-based influential businessman and chairman of the real estate ABIL group Aviash Bhosale in an alleged corruption case involving Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Kapil Vadhawan of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL),

Bhosale’s arrest came a month after the CBI conducted raids on the premises of Bhosale and two other builders Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa in Pune and Mumbai for their alleged involvement in a cheating case relating to the Yes Bank and the DHFL.

Bhonsle, who is the founder of Pune-based real estate group Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Limited (ABIL), is being investigated for alleged routing of illicit funds to several real estate companies in Maharashtra.