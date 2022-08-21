FreeCurrencyRates.com

CBI Arrests 2 Army Personnel, Contractors in Ambala Cantt Bribery Case

Lt Col Rahul Pawar, Senior Barracks Store Officer, Military Engineer Services (MES) and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar (MES), Ambala Cantt, were taken into custody

By Inder Vashisht

CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION, CBI has arrested Lt Col Rahul Pawar, Senior Barracks Store Officer, Military Engineer Services (MES) and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar (MES) Rs 22.48-lakh Ambala Cantt Bribery Case.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said that Lt Col Rahul Pawar, Subedar Major Pradeep Kumar, Contractors Dinesh Kumar and Preetpal have been arrested while dealing with bribes of Barrack Store Officer of MES, Ambala Cantonment (Haryana).

The bribe was paid to ensure that most of the tenders/tenders from Ambala Cantt are awarded to the said contractors.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the lieutenant colonel, subedar major and both the contractors who paid bribe during the transaction of Rs 22.48 lakh.

The premises of the accused in Ambala, Kurukshetra were searched by CBI, in which huge amount of cash and incriminating documents have been recovered.

According to the CBI, 32 lakh 50 thousand rupees have been recovered from the premises of Lt Col Rahul Pawar and 16 lakh rupees from the contractors.

