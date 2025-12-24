CAQM issues show cause notices to 6 thermal power plants to curb pollution in NCR

NEWS DESK

In a bid to curb pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas has issued show cause notices to six thermal power plants within 3 hundred kilometer radius of Delhi. These have been issued for non-compliance with biomass co-firing norms, notified under the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023.

The Statutory provisions under the rules were notified with the objective of promoting ex-situ management of paddy straw, reducing incidents of stubble burning, and mitigating air pollution in NCR and Adjoining Areas. The compliance status of these power plants has found to be unsatisfactory during the previous financial year, with biomass co-firing levels remaining well below the mandated thresholds of more than 3-5 per cent according to material.

The total Environmental Compensation proposed for all 6 Thermal Power Plants amounts to more than 61 crore rupees. The Commission directed the concerned Thermal Power Plants to submit their written explanations within 15 days from the date of issue of the Show Cause Notices. It added that failure to comply will result in strict action. The Commission reiterated that biomass co-firing in Thermal Power Plants is a critical intervention for effective ex-situ management of crop residue and for the reduction of air pollution in NCR and Adjoining Areas.