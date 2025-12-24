The Indian Awaaz

Northern Railway Introduces ‘Scratch Rakes’ to Beat Winter Fog Delays on Key Jammu Routes

Dec 24, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK


To curb delays caused by dense winter fog and improve passenger convenience, Northern Railway’s Jammu Division has rolled out the provision of “scratch rakes” — fully prepared standby train sets — for select long-distance services.

Under the new arrangement, an additional rake will be kept ready and pressed into service if the original rake of a train is delayed by seven hours or more, or when the delay becomes indefinite due to fog or other operational constraints. This will allow the scheduled service to depart and arrive on time, even during severe weather disruptions common in North India during winter.

The facility has been introduced for Train No. 12414 Jammu Tawi–Ajmer Express and Train Nos. 22478/22477 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–New Delhi–Katra Express, both of which frequently face fog-related setbacks in the peak winter season.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the move was a significant step towards enhancing reliability during foggy conditions. He noted that dense fog often disrupts train schedules in winter, leading to prolonged delays and hardship for passengers. The deployment of scratch rakes, he said, would help ensure timely operations and reduce long waiting hours at stations.

Railway officials added that the initiative is expected to not only improve punctuality but also aid in better crowd management and boost overall passenger satisfaction. The measure forms part of a broader set of efforts by the Jammu Division to upgrade passenger amenities and strengthen operational efficiency during challenging seasonal conditions.

