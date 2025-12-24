The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu extends greetings to people on eve of Christmas

Dec 24, 2025

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has extended greetings to the people on the eve of Christmas. In a message, the President said Christmas is the festival of joy and enthusiasm, which conveys the message of love and compassion. She said it reminds everyone of the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity.

President Murmu added that the occasion inspires people to further strengthen the values of peace, harmony, equality, and service in society. She urged everyone to resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony.

Northern Railway Introduces ‘Scratch Rakes’ to Beat Winter Fog Delays on Key Jammu Routes

Dec 24, 2025
CAQM issues show cause notices to 6 thermal power plants to curb pollution in NCR

Dec 24, 2025
President Murmu highlights role of Indian Defence Accounts Service in nation building

Dec 24, 2025

