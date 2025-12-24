The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu highlights role of Indian Defence Accounts Service in nation building

Dec 24, 2025
President Murmu highlights role of Indian Defence Accounts Service in Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the evolving geopolitical environment and emerging security challenges demand quicker, smarter, and more accurate decision-making. The President stated this while addressing the probationers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (2024 batch) at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. She stressed the need to actively support the government’s ambitious Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry.

President Murmu said, the Indian Defence Accounts Service occupies an important position in the management of financial resources of the Indian Armed Forces and allied organisations. She said the Defence Accounts Department should continuously adapt, innovate, and modernise.

