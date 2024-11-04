Canada: MP Chandra Arya condemns Khalistani supporters attack on Hindu worshipers in Brampton

Videos show armed mob attacking devotees at a temple in Canada, raising concerns about rising extremism.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya has spoken out against a recent attack by Khalistani supporters on Hindu worshipers at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton.

In a social media post, Mr Arya condemned the violence and criticized how Canadian laws on freedom of expression are being exploited, allowing extremists to act with impunity. Sharing footage showing protesters waving Khalistan flags outside the temple’s main entrance, Arya said a red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists. He expressed concerns about the influence of pro-Khalistani groups, hinting at the possibility of their infiltration within not only Canada’s political system but potentially law enforcement agencies as well.

Justin Trudeau also spoken out against the attack

Khalistani extremists attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, highlighting the escalating violence linked to khalistani elrments. The incident has prompted widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also spoken out against the attack.

He wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.”

India-Canada relations

Ties between India and Canada deteriorated last year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government — including Verma and other diplomats — were linked to the death of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has repeatedly denied the allegations — calling them “absurd” and “motivated” — and accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.