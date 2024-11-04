Bangladesh: ISKCON asks Amar Desh editor to seek apology in 7 days

In Bangladesh, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has called on the daily Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman to seek apology to the nation within the next seven days following his remarks about the organisation.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Dhaka, ISKCON leaders expressed their concerns about Mahmudur Rahman’s remarks.

In a written statement, Sree Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, general secretary of Iskcon Bangladesh, said that they are gravely concerned by the false threats and calls for bans on ISKCON.

He urged the government of Bangladesh to take necessary actions against such baseless propaganda and to support peaceful coexistence among people of all religions and communities.