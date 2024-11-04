US: Intense Campaigning on for the Presidential Election

In the United States, campaigning for the presidential election has reached a feverish pitch as only two days remain until Americans decide their next president.

Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris held numerous rallies today in the key swing states including in the vital battleground state of Pennsylvania. Harris also campaigned in Michigan with a rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

This high-stakes election has driven a record number of early voters, with over 70 million ballots already cast, either by mail or at early voting sites. While this figure is lower than the 101.5 million early votes in 2020, it surpasses the early ballots cast in 2016 and 2012. In this election, seven swing states—Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—will play a crucial role. With 538 electoral college votes up for grabs, the candidate who secures 270 or more will win. Both candidates need to win at least three swing states to clinch victory.