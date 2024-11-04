Jaishankar inaugurates new Consulate General of India in Brisbane, Australia

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar formally inaugurated the new Consulate General of India in Brisbane, Australia today. On the occasion, Dr. Jaishankar said that the consulate will contribute to strengthening India’s ties with Queensland, promoting trade, fostering educational linkages, and serving the diaspora. He termed the inauguration a landmark milestone in the increasingly strong bilateral relationship between India and Australia.

He further added that the Consulate General is a realization of a promise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to the Indian community in Australia last year.

The Minister also met the Governor of Queensland, Dr. Jeannette Young. During the meeting, both leaders discussed opportunities and ways to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation between India and Queensland. Dr Jaishankar also visited Australia’s Humanitarian Logistics Capability HLC warehouse for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief HADR supplies to the Pacific. He said, disaster relief in Indo – Pacific is an emerging element of India-Australia bilateral ties. The External Affairs Minister appreciated Australia’s support for the delivery of relief material to Papua New Guinea in June 2024. He said HADR has also been an important element of QUAD endeavours.