30 Aug 2022

Canada invokes 1977 pipeline treaty with US for 2nd time to prevent closing of pipeline in Wisconsin

Canada has invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the United States for the second time in less than a year to prevent a closing of a pipeline in Wisconsin. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday that Canada has raised serious concerns that a possible shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline will cause a widespread and significant economic and energy disruption.

Miss Joly in a statement said this would impact energy prices, such as propane for heating homes and the price of gas at the pump. At a time when global inflation is making it hard for families to make ends meet, these are unacceptable outcomes. She further said that the shutdown could have a major impact on a number of communities on both sides of the border that depend on the well-being of businesses along the supply chain.

The pipeline is a critical part of Enbridge’s Mainline network, which delivers the bulk of Canadian oil exports to the United States. According to media reports, line 5 carries around 540,000 barrels per day from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario.

