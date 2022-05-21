FreeCurrencyRates.com

Canada bans China’s Huawei Technologies from its 5G networks on security concerns

Canada has banned China’s Huawei Technologies from its 5G networks on security concerns. Wireless carriers in Canada won’t be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks, the Canadian Government said yesterday, joining Five Eyes allies in banning the giant Chinese technology company.

The Five Eyes comprises Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Except Canada, all others had already banned Huawei. Canada’s ban also includes ZTE Corp., one of China’s biggest tech companies and one that is state-owned.

China’s Foreign Ministry hit out today at Canada for banning two Chinese telecom giants from Canadian 5G networks, calling Ottawa’s security concerns groundless.

It said, Canada’s move utterly violates market economy and free trade rules and grossly damages the rights and interests of Chinese firms. It vowed to take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms’ legitimate rights and interests.

