Can Still Say They Had No Role In Freedom Struggle: Kharge Refuses to Apologise For ‘Dog Remark’

Kharge responded to his comment in which he said that BJP has made no contributions to India’s freedom struggle, and said that whatever has been said was outside the House.

Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed ruckus over the alleged objectionable remarks of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP’s contribution in the freedom struggle. 

BJP condemn Kharge remarks

AMN /New Delhi

Congress President and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on today responded to his comment in which he said that BJP has made no contributions to India’s freedom struggle, and said that whatever has been said was outside the House. I can still say that they had no role in the freedom struggle, he also said.

If I repeat what I said outside, it’ll get difficult for them. ‘Maafi maangne waale log’ are asking people who fought the freedom struggle to apologise…I said Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves. Who among you gave your life for unity of this country?, he further said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemened Kharge’s comments and said that It’s an Italian Congress which is running today. It is being said that he is a rubber stamp president. “We strongly condemn the statement made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan yesterday. It’s an Italian Congress which is running today. It is being said that he is a rubber stamp president,” news agency quotd Joshi as saying.

“Their mindset is like this only. They have said such type of things for Veer Savarkar and Smriti Irani also. I thought Mallikarjun Kharge has some common sense but it has been proven today that he doesn’t have it,” he also said.

“We gave freedom to the country and Indira and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country. Our party leaders gave their lives, what did you do? Has any dog in your house even died for the country? Has (someone) made any sacrifice? No,” Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday.

Mr. Kharge while addressing a party function in Alwar Rajasthan had made comments against the BJP. When the Rajya Sabha met this morning, BJP members started sloganeering against Mr. Kharge.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal condemned his remarks saying that he should tender an apology to the BJP and the nation. He said, the conduct, behaviour and language used by Mr. Kharge was not appropriate. He alleged that it was the Congress Party due to which the situation in Jammu and Kashmir deteriorated and China did incursion in the Indian land. He also accused the party of disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar. Responding to it, Mr. Kharge said, whatever he had uttered was outside the House and it should not be raked up inside the House. He alleged that BJP had no role in the freedom struggle. Mr. Kharge said, it is the Congress whose two Prime Ministers sacrificed their lives for the nation. The House witnessed heated arguments and sloganeering and counter-sloganeering between the treasury and opposition benches’ members. Earlier, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed displeasure over the unruly scene in the House saying this is not acceptable. He said, 135 crore people of the country are worried over the conduct of the House and this House should not function in a manner of tit for tat. He also rejected the six notices moved by the opposition members on the Indo-China border and other issues. Mr. Dhankhar again raised flaws in the notices saying most of the notices have not followed the prescribed rules.

