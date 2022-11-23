FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Nov 2022 07:14:09      انڈین آواز

Campaigning picks up for MCD elections in Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Vinit Wahi

With more than ten days to go for Municipal Corporation elections, the campaigning is picking up slowly but surely with most of the mainline parties mainly making use of social platforms like face book, whatsapp or twitter.

Whether it is BJP, AAP or Congress, they are engaged in making allegations and counter allegations making people to believe others are at a fault. With the BJP that has ruled corporation for three successive terms facing the anti incumbency charges, it is coming out with a video a day against AAP jailed minister Satyendra Jain facing corruption charges to deflect the incumbency factor.
The Congress though is trying its best to retrieve whatever vote bank it has lost to the AAP, seems to be on a weak wicket. The BJP, on the other hand, is hoping the more than century old party gets back its vote share to an extent that it harms AAP and benefits it to retain power in corporation for a fourth successive term.

Issues on which polls are contested include sanitation, garbage picking, corruption, pollution, inflation among others. A total 1,416 candidates are in the fray for the civic body elections in Delhi following the rejection of 1,169 nominations, official data showed. Of the 1,416 candidates, 674 are men and 742 women.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 while the counting of votes will take place on December 7. According to data shared by the Delhi State Election Commission, while the AAP and the BJP have fielded 250 candidates each, 439 Independents are also in the fray.
The Congress has fielded candidates from 247 wards, the BSP from 138, Samajwadi Party from one and Janata Dal (United) from 23, the data showed. The poll panel had received 2,585 nominations. However, after scrutiny of the nomination papers, 1,169 were rejected as on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart