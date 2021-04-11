NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
Campaigning in full swing for fifth phase of elections in West Bengal

Campaigning is in full swing for the fifth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal. Top leaders of various political parties are criss-crossing the poll-bound constituencies in the state.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah is holding rallies and road shows in Nadia and North 24 Pargana districts today while Dilip Ghosh, Mithun Chakraborty and Shubhendu Adhikari are campaigning at Bardhaman, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas as well as in North Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri.

Trinamool Congress leader Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding public meetings at Jalpaiguri and a road show at East Bardhaman as Abhishek Banerjee is attending rallies at Nadia and North 24 Parganas.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachhan is scheduled to hold a road show at Kolkata. On the other hand, leaders of Sanyukta Morcha are also scheduled to take part in rallies together in Kolkata today.

SPORTS

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champions Argentina (2-2) 3-2 in a shootout

AMN / Buenos Aires A penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh in the dying moments of the moments of ...

Book Review: De-mystifying Indian Cricket’s Myths

Review by Harpal Singh Bedi There is a myth that Cricket in India gained popularity after it won the 1983 ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

