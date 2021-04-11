Campaigning in full swing for fifth phase of elections in West Bengal

AMN / KOLKATA

Campaigning is in full swing for the fifth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal. Top leaders of various political parties are criss-crossing the poll-bound constituencies in the state.

Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah is holding rallies and road shows in Nadia and North 24 Pargana districts today while Dilip Ghosh, Mithun Chakraborty and Shubhendu Adhikari are campaigning at Bardhaman, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas as well as in North Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri.

Trinamool Congress leader Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding public meetings at Jalpaiguri and a road show at East Bardhaman as Abhishek Banerjee is attending rallies at Nadia and North 24 Parganas.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachhan is scheduled to hold a road show at Kolkata. On the other hand, leaders of Sanyukta Morcha are also scheduled to take part in rallies together in Kolkata today.