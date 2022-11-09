Campaigning for assembly elections in Gujarat gains momentum

AMN

Political parties have intensified the selection process of the candidates as the last date for filing the nomination is coming closer.

Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat President Gopal Italia will contest the assembly polls from the Katargam seat in Surat while the party General Secretary Manoj Saorathiya has been fielded from the Karanj seat in Surat. AAP convener Arvind Kejariwal announced this today. The party also issued a list of Star campaigners for the assembly polls. Along with senior AAP leaders, cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh will also campaign for AAP in Gujarat. Party’s young MP Raghav Chadda will participate in political campaigning at Navsari today.

Meanwhile, the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha Tejaswee Surya addressed the first-time voters in Ahmedabad today. The programme was organized as part of the BJP’s ongoing Agresar Gujarat campaign to seek suggestions from the people for the party manifesto for the assembly elections. The National spokesperson of the party Sambit Patra will meet the media in Gandhinagar today.