Campaigning at Peak for Final Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections

Staff Reporter / Patna

The election campaign for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections has reached at its peak. Senior leaders and star campaigners of the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, along with leaders of other parties, are trying to woo the voters. Addressing a rally in Aurangabad, senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the NDA will make Bihar developed. He said Bihar has faith in the NDA’s honest manifesto. He alleged that Congress and the RJD only practice the politics of abuse and slander.

Addressing another rally in Bhabua, the Prime Minister alleged that RJD-Congress tried very hard to mislead the youth of Bihar, but all their plans failed.

Another Senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the NDA has decided that once the government returns, a ministry will be created to make Bihar flood-free. He said the waters of the Kosi, Gandak, Ganga, and many other rivers will never again cause floods in Bihar.

Addressing an election rally in Govindganj, BJP President JP Nadda said, This election is about giving further momentum to development and providing stability and strength to the government.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Amarpur. He said that this election is about the future of Bihar. Mr Gandhi urged voters to choose a government that works for them and stands with them in times of need. Addressing another rally in Bhagalpur, he alleged that the GST was imposed to destroy farmers, labourers, small businessmen, and employees.