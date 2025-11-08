Indian Hockey celebrate glorious 100 years with special events across the country

The Sports Authority of India and Hockey India on Friday celebrated the centenary of Indian hockey at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, highlighting a century of sporting excellence, national pride, and unity.

SPORTS DESK

Nationwide celebrations was organised on Friday to commemorate 100 glorious years of Indian Hockey. More than 1400 matches will take place across 550 districts as part of the centenary celebrations. The main event took place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi from 08:30 AM, featuring a series of special events that capture the essence of Indian hockey’s glorious journey.

Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya recalled India’s glorious past in hockey and its dominance on the global stage. Addressing an event in New Delhi to commemorate 100 years of Indian hockey, Dr. Mandaviya praised the sportsmanship of renowned international hockey players and their efforts to bring glory to India by winning various matches even during difficult times. Referring to Indian hockey’s past achievements, the Minister expressed confidence that collective efforts will lead to further successes. Dr. Mandaviya said that the Indian team has regained its centuries-old legacy of victory by learning from difficulties in the past. Speaking about the commemoration Day, the Minister said that more than one thousand matches are being played across the country today.

Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present as the chief guest on the occasion. Talking about the centenary of Indian hockey, Mr. Rijiju said that it has been a long and inspiring journey for Indian hockey. He highlighted country’s past Olympic hockey successes, including six consecutive gold medals along with a recent win in 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr Mandaviya also unveiled the trophy for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup. Starting from the 28th of this month and continuing till 10th December this year, this tournament will be played in Chennai and Madurai. Over 11, 500 players will participate in 24 matches.

On this occasion, an exhibition hockey match between Sports Minister’s eleven and Hockey India’s eleven was played in New Delhi today to mark the centenary celebrations of Indian Hockey. The match included participation from Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries. Former stars of the Indian hockey team were also present on the occasion to witness the match. The match was won by Sports Minister eleven by 3-1.

Indian Hockey Federation was incorporated on 7th November, 1925 which was later replaced by Hockey India in 2009.

