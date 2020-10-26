Campaign for US Presidential elections enters in its final phase

WEB DESK

The campaign for US Presidential elections has entered its final phase. President Trump said there has been progress in combating the Coronavirus. On the other hand Joe Biden alleged that the Trump administration was surrendering to the pandemic. COVID19 has claimed over 225,000 lives in the United States so far.

President Trump will be visiting the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona and Nevada in the coming days. Biden will be in his home state Delaware today. He is scheduled to travel to Georgia, Atlanta and Warm Springs on Tuesday.