FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2019 03:12:17      انڈین آواز
Ad

CAA Protests: ‘BJP communalised police,’ says Priyanka Gandhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of ‘communalising the institutions.’ Her comment came following a video of a Meerut police officer asking protesters to “go to Pakistan” went viral.

Attaching a video clip in which the Meerut SP can be heard telling the protesters to “go to Pakistan’, Gandhi on Twitter wrote, “The Constitution of India does not allow the use of this language with any citizen, and when you are an officer in an important position, then the responsibility increases. BJP has communally poisoned the institutions to such an extent that the officers today have no respect of the values enshrined in the Constitution.”

She also accused the other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh of not doing much to oppose the citizenship law, Priyanka Gandhi said the Congress may have to go solo in the next Assembly polls in the state.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the exercises of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “notebandi 2 (Demonetisation -2).” “The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not. “His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation,” he said.

Rahul will also address a rally in Guwahati today — his first since protests broke out in the state earlier this month over the legislation— where he is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government over the contentious new citizenship law, among other issues. He is also scheduled to meet the families of two minors who allegedly fell to police bullets during the anti-CAA stir. The party, which is celebrating its 135th foundation day today, has planned marches across the country to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the people.

In Chennai, meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (a non-political Islamic organization) has taken out a protest march against the legislation in Tamil Nadu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

‘Khelo India Youth Games’ is reviving sports culture in India: Monalisa Baruah Mehta

HSB / New Delhi Arjuna awardee and national table tennis champion Monalisa Baruah Mehta has lauded the Khel ...

Golf: Thangaraja storms into halfway lead with a superb 63 at TATA Steel Championship

HSB / Jamshedpur Sri Lankan N Thangaraja shot a superb nine-under-63 to storm into the halfway lead at the ...

Football ISL :Santana stars in Odisha FC’s Kalinga homecoming

Bhubaneswar Odisha FC got off to a winning start in their first Hero Indian Super League match at the Kal ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!