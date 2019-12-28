CAA Protests: ‘BJP communalised police,’ says Priyanka Gandhi

WEB DESK

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of ‘communalising the institutions.’ Her comment came following a video of a Meerut police officer asking protesters to “go to Pakistan” went viral.

Attaching a video clip in which the Meerut SP can be heard telling the protesters to “go to Pakistan’, Gandhi on Twitter wrote, “The Constitution of India does not allow the use of this language with any citizen, and when you are an officer in an important position, then the responsibility increases. BJP has communally poisoned the institutions to such an extent that the officers today have no respect of the values enshrined in the Constitution.”

She also accused the other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh of not doing much to oppose the citizenship law, Priyanka Gandhi said the Congress may have to go solo in the next Assembly polls in the state.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi dubbed the exercises of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as “notebandi 2 (Demonetisation -2).” “The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not. “His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation,” he said.

Rahul will also address a rally in Guwahati today — his first since protests broke out in the state earlier this month over the legislation— where he is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government over the contentious new citizenship law, among other issues. He is also scheduled to meet the families of two minors who allegedly fell to police bullets during the anti-CAA stir. The party, which is celebrating its 135th foundation day today, has planned marches across the country to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the people.

In Chennai, meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (a non-political Islamic organization) has taken out a protest march against the legislation in Tamil Nadu.