01 Jan 2020 01:28:50
CAA is not against any citizen of country: Prasad

Published On:

AMN

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act was binding on the entire country and was perfectly legal and constitutional.

Speaking to media persons in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the Act, the Minister added that only Parliament has got the powers to pass any law with regard to citizenship; not any Assembly, including the Kerala Assembly.

CAA is not against any citizen of the country.

It only relates to six persecuted minority communities of three countries–Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

