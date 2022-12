AMN

A bus in Kerala carrying Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident in Idukki last night, December 23.

Eight persons are reportedly killed and two including a child injured. The bus, which met with the accident at Kumili in Idukki near the Kerala-Tamilnadu border, was on the way back to Tamilnadu after visiting Sabarimala. The deceased hailed from Theni, Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred as the bus lost control and fell into 40 feet deep gorge.