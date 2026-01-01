Bulgaria adopts Euro as its official currency

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 6:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Bulgaria joined the eurozone and adopted the euro as its official currency on New Year’s Day, becoming the 21st member of the euro area. To ensure a smooth transition, the Bulgarian lev will remain in circulation alongside the euro throughout January. From February 1, the euro will become the country’s sole legal tender. Accession to the eurozone has been a key priority for the Bulgarian government since the country joined the European Union in 2007. The eurozone was established with the official launch of the euro on January 1, 1999, in 11 countries, including France, Germany, and Austria. Currently, six of the EU’s 27 member countries Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Denmark have not yet adopted the euro.