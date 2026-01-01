The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bulgaria adopts Euro as its official currency

Jan 1, 2026

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 6:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bulgaria joined the eurozone and adopted the euro as its official currency on New Year’s Day, becoming the 21st member of the euro area. To ensure a smooth transition, the Bulgarian lev will remain in circulation alongside the euro throughout January. From February 1, the euro will become the country’s sole legal tender. Accession to the eurozone has been a key priority for the Bulgarian government since the country joined the European Union in 2007. The eurozone was established with the official launch of the euro on January 1, 1999, in 11 countries, including France, Germany, and Austria. Currently, six of the EU’s 27 member countries Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Denmark have not yet adopted the euro.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 14 killed, 16 injured in road accident

Jan 1, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Several killed, many injured in massive fire in Switzerland 

Jan 1, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Life-threatening bushfire in Australia prompts evacuation order

Jan 1, 2026

You missed

AMN TOP AWAAZ

India’s first bullet train to start operations on August 15, 2027: Vaishnaw

1 January 2026 7:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts very dense fog over north India for next four days

1 January 2026 6:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 14 killed, 16 injured in road accident

1 January 2026 6:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bulgaria adopts Euro as its official currency

1 January 2026 6:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments