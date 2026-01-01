Several killed, many injured in massive fire in Switzerland 

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 6:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Several people were killed and many others injured in a massive fire at a bar in Switzerland’s Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations.

According to Swiss police, the fire broke out at around 1:30 AM local time at a bar popular with tourists, as revellers were ringing in the New Year.

A police spokesperson in southwestern Switzerland said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Emergency services rushed to the spot, and the intervention is still ongoing. Authorities have launched an investigation, and further details are awaited.

Local media reported that police had confirmed fatalities and injuries, but an exact figure was not immediately available.