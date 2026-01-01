Life-threatening bushfire in Australia prompts evacuation order

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 6:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Australian authorities have issued an emergency warning in view of life-threatening bushfire near the Perth Airport.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has said that the bushfire moving towards the northern direction posed a threat to lives and homes and that residents need to act immediately to survive.

Authorities has warned residents in the Kalamunda region, 15 kilometers east of central Perth and 5 kilometers from the city’s international airport to leave immediately.

The DFES said that people who are unable to leave the area should prepare to shelter in their home in a room with running water and a clear exit. Kalamunda and the neighbouring affected suburbs of Maida Vale and Forrestfield had a combined population of around 25 thousand people.