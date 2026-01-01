Pakistan: 14 killed, 16 injured in road accident

Last Updated on January 1, 2026 6:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 14 passengers were killed and 16 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Punjab province yesterday. Officials said that nine passengers died at the scene, while five others later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Authorities told the media that the bus was carrying players from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences to Lahore to participate in a sports event when it collided with a van in Jhang district. According to authorities, the accident was caused by overspeeding by both vehicles, as one attempted to overtake while the other was passing a tractor.