Pakistan: 14 killed, 16 injured in road accident

Jan 1, 2026

At least 14 passengers were killed and 16 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a van in Punjab province yesterday. Officials said that nine passengers died at the scene, while five others later succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Authorities told the media that the bus was carrying players from the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences to Lahore to participate in a sports event when it collided with a van in Jhang district. According to authorities, the accident was caused by overspeeding by both vehicles, as one attempted to overtake while the other was passing a tractor.

