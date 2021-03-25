Budget session of Parliament concludes; Both Houses adjourn sine die

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Budget Session of the Parliament concluded today with both the Houses being adjourned sine die ahead of their schedule.

The second leg of the Budget Session which started on the 8th of this month was scheduled to end on the 8th April. The first leg of the session began on 29th January.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M. Venkaiah Naidu said that 19 Bills were passed during the Budget Session which includes Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 among others.

He said, the overall productivity of the Upper House during the session stood at 90 per cent. He thanked the members for their assistance in running the House efficiently during the Covid-19 pandemic and adhering to the Covid-19 appropriate behavior. He raised concern over the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country and urged the people to follow Covid related protocols and come forward for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Earlier the Presiding Officer in Lok Sabha, Bhartruhari Mahtab said, a total of 18 Bills were passed and 17 were introduced in the Lower House during the session. He said that important Bill like Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2021, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021, Finance Bill 2021, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill 2021 among others were passed.

He said the productivity of the House stood at 114 per cent during the Budget Session. On the behalf of all the members the Presiding Officer wished for the speedy recovery of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who was tested Covid-19 positive.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Budget Session was curtailed due to demands raised by the members due to the ensuing major elections in various states. In a media briefing held today in the Parliament Complex, Mr. Joshi said that a total number of 18 Bills were passed by both the Houses in the current Budget Session. He said, while Lok Sabha cleared 18 Bills, Rajya Sabha gave nod to 19 Bills. He said, 20 Bills were introduced in both the Houses.

The Minister said that three Bills have been sent to the Standing Committee for further deliberation. It includes the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill 2021, The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The Minister expressed satisfaction over the smooth functioning of both the Houses and thanked the opposition for their cooperation.