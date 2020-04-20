BRO constructs bridge in record time on a key road connecting strategic areas in Arunachal

AMN

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed bridge over Subansiri river in Arunachal Pradesh in a record span of just 27 days. Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the bridge today over video conferencing and opened it for public use. Amidst the nationwide lockdown, BRO undertook the developmental work for construction of the Daporijo bridge maintaining utmost precautions against COVID-19. The bridge is of utmost importance in strategic connectivity as it links roads leading upto the LAC between India and China.

The construction has been done keeping in view of the future Infrastructure based developmental requirements of Upper Subansiri district in the state.