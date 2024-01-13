British PM Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Kyiv in Ukraine

WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made 2.5 billion British Pounds as military aid to Ukraine on a surprise visit to Kyiv in Ukraine yesterday.

Mr. Sunak met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign the historic UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation. Mr. Sunak also pledged that the UK would not falter at a time when military aid from the US has stalled. British Prime Minister added that the UK will provide swift and sustained help should Russia attack Ukraine again.

Responding to Mr Sunak’s visit, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, the current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council warned the UK that deploying an official military contingent to Ukraine would be a declaration of war against Russia.