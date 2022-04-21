British PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad

Likely to announce investments in science and technology collaborations

AMN / AHMEDABAD

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat this morning as part of his two-day visit to India. He visited Sabarmati Ashram and paid rich tributes to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. During his Ahmedabad visit, he is likely to announce investments in science, health, and technology collaborations.

He also tried his hand on Charkha- a spinning wheel. According to Ashram sources, he was presented with a copy of a book titled “The Spirit’s Pilgrimage” written by Mirabehn or Madeleine Slade a British disciple of Mahatma Gandhi and a supporter of India’s freedom movement. He also presented another book “Guide to London” which was written by Mahatma Gandhi but never published.

Later in the day, he will go to Gujarat Biotechnology University and Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar. He will also visit a plant of JCB Company at Halol near Vadodara. He is also scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting with a leading businessman in Gujarat. He will leave for Delhi by this evening.