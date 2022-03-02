BREAKING NEWS: UN General Assembly ‘demands’ Russia withdrawal from Ukraine

WEB DESK

In historic “Uniting for Peace” session, UN General Assembly UNGA adopted a resolution demanding that the Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and withdraw its military forces.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly voted on the resolution titled “aggression against Ukraine” after hearing 120 speeches. India and China refrained from voting at the UNGA resolution that strongly deplores the Russian invasion of Ukraine and seeks an end to it.

India, China, Iran, Iran, Pakistan and 30 others abstained from voting against Russia at the UNGA. Of the total votes, 141 were in favour of the resolution, 5 against, 35 abstentions. India is to address the UNGA on the reason for its vote.

The UNGA resolution also condemned Russia’s decision to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces and urged the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the two countries.

The resolution also deplored the involvement of Belarus in this “unlawful use” of force against Ukraine, and calls upon it to abide by its international obligations.

The resolution urged the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means.

On the seventh day of the war, Russia intensified its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of tanks and other vehicles advanced towards the capital, Kyiv. The 64-kilometre convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles is on a road to Kyiv, a city with almost 3 million people. The West feared that it was Kremlin’s bid to topple the government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.

Russia for Second Round of Ukraine Peace Talks as Troops Shell Cities

Russian officials said they were ready for another round of talks with Ukraine even as Russian forces shelled multiple Ukrainian cities Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a Russian delegation was ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukrainian officials, after a first round earlier this week yielded only an agreement for further negotiations.

Violence Wednesday included shelling of the southeastern port city of Mariupol, and unconfirmed Russian military claims of seizing the southern city of Kherson.

In a video released Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled a bombing Tuesday that hit a TV tower in Kyiv located next to Holocaust memorial site Babi Yar.

“This is beyond humanity. Such missile strike means that for many Russians our Kyiv is absolute foreign. They know nothing about our capital, about our history. They have orders to erase our history, our country and all of us.”

Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, called on Jews across the world to “not stay silent” about what is happening in Ukraine.

“Because Nazism is born in silence. Scream about murdering of civilians, scream about murdering of Ukrainians,” he said.

A key Russian opposition leader urged people in Russia and across the world to hold daily protests against the invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesman for longtime Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny posted on the jailed opposition leader’s Twitter account that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not Russia” and that people “cannot wait any longer” to rally against the invasion.

Navalny called for people “in Russia, Belarus or on the other side of the planet” to gather in the main square of their towns and demonstrate.