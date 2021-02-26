Brazil records more than 2,50,000 COVID-19 deaths one year after first confirmed case of Corona virus

AMN/ WEB DESK

Brazil has recorded more than 2,50,000 COVID-19 deaths, one year after the first confirmed case of the Corona virus in the country. Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, with over 10.3 million confirmed cases in the Latin America’s biggest country.

The Health Ministry said that the highly contagious respiratory disease has killed 2,51,498 people in Brazil till yesterday.

Over the past two weeks, the country has recorded the highest daily average of Corona virus deaths since the start of the pandemic – nearly 1,100 – exceeding the previous peak at the end of July. According to the Health Ministry, the new strain has been identified in at least 17 out of total 26 Brazilian states.