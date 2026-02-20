The Indian Awaaz

Brazil Advocates Human-Centric AI to Strengthen Social Cohesion and Democracy

Feb 20, 2026

Last Updated on February 20, 2026

WEB DESK

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said his country advocates governance which ensures that artificial intelligence (AI) strengthens democracy, social cohesion and sovereignty of nations. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi yesterday, President Lula da Silva called for human beings to be at the center of AI decisions. He highlighted Brazil’s new AI plan aimed at improving public services and job generation.

