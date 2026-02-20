The Indian Awaaz

World Day of Social Justice Being Observed Today to Promote Equality and Human Rights

Feb 20, 2026

The World Day of Social Justice is being observed today. The day is dedicated to tackling critical global issues like poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, and unemployment. The United Nations designated the day in 2007 to promote the values of fairness, human rights, and social protection for all.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with National Law University will organise a special programme to observe the day today. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B. L. Verma will lead the Reading of the Preamble to the Constitution. The Ministry said, collective reading will reaffirm the nation’s commitment to the ideals of Justice including Social, Economic and Political along with Liberty, Equality and Fraternity, as enshrined in the Constitution.

