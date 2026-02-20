The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan Cancels Arakurayama Sengen Park Cherry Blossom Festival Due to Tourist Misconduct

Feb 20, 2026

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 3:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

A Japanese cherry blossom festival near Mount Fuji has been cancelled after officials cited a rise in disruptive tourist behaviour. Officials in the central Japanese city of Fujiyoshida announced that they would no longer host the Arakurayama Sengen park cherry blossom festival this year. The week-long event is being organised for the past decade and attracts lakhs of tourists annually. Addressing the cancellation, Fujiyoshida mayor Shigeru Horiuchi said behind Mount Fuji’s beautiful landscape is the reality that the quiet lives of citizens are threatened. He said, they have a strong sense of crisis. The residents complained of littering, trespassing and even the tourists wandering into private homes. Last year, Japan welcomed nearly 43 million visitors, its highest number ever.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran, Russia Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Gulf of Oman and Northern Indian Ocean Amid Rising Tensions with US

Feb 20, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Secretary Jacob Helberg Calls Pax Silica Declaration Blueprint for Future Innovation

Feb 20, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Google Proud to Connect India and US at Pax Silica Signing: Sundar Pichai

Feb 20, 2026

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran, Russia Conduct Joint Naval Drills in Gulf of Oman and Northern Indian Ocean Amid Rising Tensions with US

20 February 2026 3:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Secretary Jacob Helberg Calls Pax Silica Declaration Blueprint for Future Innovation

20 February 2026 3:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Google Proud to Connect India and US at Pax Silica Signing: Sundar Pichai

20 February 2026 3:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Gives Iran 10–15 Days to Agree on Nuclear Deal

20 February 2026 3:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments